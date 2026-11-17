Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday released its draft electoral roll as part of the ongoing special summary revision (SSR), showing an electorate of nearly 135.9 million (13.59 crore) people ahead of the state assembly elections scheduled for early 2027, chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said. Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa addresses a Press conference in Lucknow on SSR. (X/ceoup/Videograb)

The draft list reflects a net addition of 1.88 million (18 lakh) voters, including nearly 1.1 million women, since the previous final roll was published on April 10, Rinwa said.

Despite Tuesday’s increase, the state’s electorate remains roughly 18.5 million smaller than the 154.4 million voters (15.44 crore) recorded before the Election Commission of India (ECI) carried out the special intensive revision (SIR). The exercise shrank the electoral roll to 133.9 million (13.39 crore) in April, setting off fierce political sparring over missing and disputed names.

Rinwa said the draft electoral roll under SSR 2027 contains 135,868,905 voters, comprising 73,858,510 men, 62,006,353 women and 4,042 third-gender voters. The draft list also includes 1,183,352 voters in the 18-19 age group, he said.

“The claims and objections period will remain open from November 17 to December 16, during which eligible citizens can apply for inclusion, deletion or correction of entries in the electoral roll through Forms 6, 7 and 8, respectively,” Rinwa said.

ECI ordered the SSR of electoral rolls in 17 states and Union Territories on October 15, amid simmering anger over SIR, which has already led to the deletion of over 130 million (13 crore) names across India.

Beyond helping first-time voters get onto the voter list, SSR was expected to help some of those deleted by the controversial SIR get back on the list.

SSRs – where new voters can file form 6 to enter the rolls, file form 7 to object to the inclusion of another person, or file form 8 to correct details and particulars on the roll – are typically an annual affair. Unlike SIR, there is no scrutiny or verification of every existing voter in SSR, and only new applications are verified before adding or dropping someone from the list. The exercise brings first-time voters, particularly those aged 18–19, as well as previously omitted electors, into the electoral roll.

Ahead of the publication of the SSR draft list, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that 12.7 million (1.27 crore) Hindu voters’ names were missing from electoral rolls, and that the number of Muslim voters had increased, a counter-offensive to the Opposition’s claims that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had used SIR to disenfranchise people whom it expected to support the opposition parties.

Rinwa said he could not comment on the chief minister’s remarks because it does not track voters by religion or caste.

He said about 84-85% of the state’s projected adult population were covered in the electoral roll. According to the report of the technical group on population projection for India and States (Projected Population 2026), the population of people above 18 years in UP is 161.6 million (16.16 crore) whereas 135.9 million (13.59 crore) voters are enrolled in the voter list. The remaining 25.8 million (2.58 crore) voters are yet to be enrolled, and ECI will make efforts to enrol most of them, he added.