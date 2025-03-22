No differences between RSS and BJP: Senior Sangh functionary

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Arun Kumar on Saturday said that there are no differences between the Sangh and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). RSS Sah Sarkaryawah Arun Kumar said BJP and RSS work together on issues related to society and the nation(ANI)

"There are no differences between us (BJP and RSS). We work together on issues related to society and the nation, and we continue to work based on mutual trust," ANI quoted Kumar as saying in Bengaluru.

On the election of new BJP president, the RSS Sah Sarkaryawah said,"There are more than 32 organisations working under the Sangh. Each organisation is independent and has its own decision-making process. Each organisation has its own membership, elections, and structures at local, district, and mandal levels, and they follow their own processes."

"The processes of the organisations are ongoing, their memberships are growing, and committees at the district and state levels are being formed. In the future, there will be an election of their national president," he added.

BJP expedites process to elect new president

According to ANI, the BJP has expedited the process to elect its new chief. The process was initially supposed to be completed in January, but got delayed due to the Delhi assembly polls and pending elections in several state units.

According to the BJP's constitution, the election of the National President requires that at least 50 per cent of the state units have already elected their respective presidents. Therefore, the election process at the state level is being expedited.

Along with the state presidents, members of the electoral college for the national president are also selected.

Jagat Prakash Nadda was first appointed as the BJP's acting president on June 17, 2019, and remained in this role until January 20, 2020.

On January 20, 2020, he was formally elected as the 11th national president of the party and has held this position since then.

Under Nadda's leadership, the BJP contested elections in 35 states and won in 16 states. Similarly, in the Lok Sabha elections, the party secured victory and returned to power.