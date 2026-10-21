No Jantar Mantar protest call until it remains de-notified: CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka to court

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have said that they will not commit any breach of peace and will not make any calls for protest at Jantar Mantar until it remains a de-notified in accordance with law.
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The assurance was made in an undertaking before the Special Executive Magistrate, which ordered their release from judicial custody on Wednesday.
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The two said that they have "full faith in the judiciary and all its instruments including the learned SEM Court," according to Bar and Bench.
The court has set the next date of hearing for October 23, when both the leaders will be present again before the SEM court with their sureties, and the police has been directed to file a police verification report as well.
The two were first detained and subsequently sent to judicial custody on October 13 for allegations that they breached security and entered Jantar Mantar during protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
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On October 19, the SEM extended the judicial custody by two days after Delhi Police claimed their release could disrupt “peace and tranquility.”
In its order, the SEM court said Das and Ranka’s conduct showed a lack of respect for the law and raised serious concerns about their potential to disturb public peace and tranquillity.
It also noted their “habitualness” in calling for protests in de-notified areas. The court further rejected the sureties submitted for Das and Ranka, finding them unfit.
Deep Dive
What did Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka agree to after their release?
They undertook not to breach the peace or call for protests at Jantar Mantar while it remains de-notified in accordance with law.
Why did Das and Ranka agree not to call protests at Jantar Mantar?
Jantar Mantar had been de-notified as a protest site. Their undertaking applies for as long as it remains de-notified in accordance with law.
When is the next hearing for Das and Ranka, and what must happen before then?
The next hearing is set for October 23. Das and Ranka must appear before the Special Executive Magistrate with their sureties, and police must file a verification report.
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Home/India News/No Jantar Mantar protest call until it remains de-notified: CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka to court
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