'No moral right’: Who said what as resignations pour in after TMC's poll upset

Two days have passed since Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faced poll drubbing in Bengal Assembly elections. However, the drama, which started even before the elections started, continues. Traffic passes along a street leading towards the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, leader of Trinamool Congress (TMC), a day after her party failed to secure a majority in the West Bengal state legislative assembly election in Kolkata. (REUTERS)

A defiant Mamata refused to step down from her post as Bengal chief minister, a required move before the new government takes oath. Mamata and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee's security was slashed on Wednesday.

Track updates on Bengal political developments

She continues to allege that the polls were rigged even as the BJP is preparing to form its first-ever government in Bengal, the oath ceremony for which will likely take place on May 9 in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

And hours later several former bureaucrats and advisors appointed by Mamata have tendered their resignations. The list includes former chief secretaries Alapan Bandyopadhyay, HK Dwivedi and Manoj Pant, as well as economist Abhirup Sarkar.

In a big upset for the Mamata government, the BJP swept the assembly elections held in April, winning 207 of the 294 seats, while the TMC secured only 80.

Here is what was said when resignations poured in after TMC's election defeat:

‘Appointments were political’ “Even though I am not a political person, the appointments were political appointments. I was appointed by then chief minister Mamata Banerjee. As she has lost, I have no moral right to continue,” said economist Abhirup Sarkar, who has held several positions in committees, commissions and corporations in the past.

"On Tuesday, I sent my resignation to the state’s chief secretary,” said Alapan Bandyopadhyay who was in news in 2021 for missing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting in the aftermath of cyclone Yaas. the Centre issued an order to recall him and Mamata intervened and appointed him as chief adviser. He chose to retire on May 31 than avail Mamata government's extension.