'There was political will...no restrictions': IAF chief on Operation Sindoor

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Saturday said the Indian Air Force faced no restrictions during Operation Sindoor, adding that it had complete freedom to plan and execute the mission. "Our attacks were calibrated because we wanted to be mature about it...” Singh said.(PTI)

The operation, which targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

Singh was addressing the 16th edition of the Air Chief Marshal LM Katre Memorial Lecture in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

“No restrictions were put on us... If there were any constraints, they were self-made...” Singh said, adding that the decision on escalation lay with the Indian Army.

“We had full freedom to plan and execute. Our attacks were calibrated because we wanted to be mature about it...” Singh further said.

He added that the key reason for the success of Operation Sindoor was “the presence of political will”. Singh said that the military attacks by the army were “calibrated because we wanted to be mature about it".

The air chief marshal also spoke about the Chief of Defence Staff, saying the post made a “real difference”. “He was there to get us together...” Singh said. He further highlighted the role of the National Security Agency (NSA) in getting agencies together.

During the address, Singh confirmed that India had shot down five Pakistani fighter jets during Operation Sindoor. The jets were shot down by the S-400 air defence systems, Singh said, adding that a large Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) or early warning aircraft was also destroyed.

The Chief of Air Staff said that India was able to inflict so much damage in 80 to 90 hours to Pakistan's air defence system, “that it was clear to them that if they continue, they are going to pay for it more and more”. Singh said that following this, Pakistan sent a message to the DGMO that they wanted to talk, which was accepted by India.