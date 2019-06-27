No sanitation workers, government teachers in Agra clean schools

The basic education department’s schools in Agra are scheduled to open on July 1, but there are no sanitation workers to clean the premises before the students arrive. Due to lack of ‘safai karmcharis’ (cleaners), the teachers are forced to clean the school premises themselves, albeit unwillingly. Filth on the campus may invite action which they wish to avoid at all costs .

However, when contacted, additional director Basic Education, Agra Avadh Kumar Singh avoided talking about the issue.

Suma Kumari, head teacher in Primary School (Boys) in North Vijay Nagar Colony said, “In my school there is no cleaner and classes will begin from July 1. I had no option but to begin cleaning the school myself for the sake of the students.”

“There are many schools in Agra without cleaners and teachers are either cleaning the premises themselves or hiring private cleaners at their own expense,” said Suma Kumari.

Another teacher, Nidhi Srivastav said, “I am the only teacher in my school and I have been cleaning classes and school premises alone since June 25. However, my cook who is an old lady, also helps me .” She said , “I unwillingly cleaned classrooms that were full of dust and waste material such as plastic bottles and polythene bags . So far, I have only been able to clean classrooms, After that I will focus on school premises.”

Rajeev Verma, district secretary of the United Teachers Association (UTA) in Agra said, “We have informed the officials concerned about the unavailability of cleaners in schools .”

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 11:00 IST