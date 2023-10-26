No second marriage without our permission, Assam govt reminds employees

SILCHAR: Government employees cannot enter into a second marriage without its approval even if bigamy is permitted under the employee’s personal laws, the Assam government said in an order last week, reminding employees about a provision that has been part of the rulebook for central and state employees for decades. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier said that his government was willing to prohibit polygamy in the state (File)

The order, issued on October 20, comes against the backdrop of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s announcement in August that his government was prepared to enact a law to prevent polygamy in the state.

“It is hereby reiterated that as per the provisions of Rule 26 of The Assam Civil Services (Conduct) Rules 1965, (1) No Government servant who has a wife living shall contract another marriage without first obtaining the permission of the government, notwithstanding that such subsequent marriage is permissible under the personal law for the time being applicable to him. (2) No female Government servant shall marry any person who has a wife living without first obtaining the permission of the Government,” the order issued by Assam’s additional chief secretary Niraj Verma said.

Verma’s order warned employees that a violation of this rule would lead to proceedings under the state’s conduct rules for the imposition of major penalty including compulsory retirement. “against those government servants found to have violated Rule 26 of the Assam Civil Services (Conduct) Rules 1965, which itself is a gross violation of misconduct on the part of a government servant having large bearing on society”.

“The Disciplinary Authorilics besides initiating Departmental Proceedings shall also take necessary steps for inflicting legal penal action by the court of law, as per provisions of law whenever such cases are detected,” the order said.

Senior lawyer Hafiz Rashid Choudhary said the provision has always been in the rulebook and state government employees are required to submit an affidavit when they join the civil service.

To be sure, a similar provision has been in the rulebook at least since 1964 when the first version of the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules was notified. This set of rules formed the template for the conduct rules notified by state governments.

