No vaccination for 18-44 age group in Karnataka from Friday

The Karnataka government has temporarily suspended the Covid-19 vaccination for the age group of 18 to 44 years from Friday, as it does not have enough vaccines, the state health department has said in a statement.

"The state government has decided that the vaccine procured directly by the state for vaccination of persons between 18 to 44 years will be utilised for vaccination of beneficiaries who are due for second dose,” the Karnataka health department had said in a statement.

“In this regard vaccination for the 18 to 44 age group (including those who have already booked appointments) will be temporarily suspended from 14.05.2021 (Friday) till further orders,” it added.

Earlier on Wednesday, K Sudhakar, Karnataka’s minister for health, family welfare and medical education said, “We don’t have a shortage as such. As and when the vaccine arrives, we will give vaccination to all. We want to give it to everybody."

This decision to temporarily suspend vaccination for the 18-44 age group comes at a time when the coronavirus surge continues in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the state has announced floating a global tender for procuring two crore Cov-19 vaccines owing to supply shortage.

Karnataka on Thursday reported 35,297 fresh Covid-19 cases and 344 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 20,88,488 and the toll to 20,712, the state health department said. The Total number of Covid-19 active cases in the state now stands at 5,93,078.

34,057 patients have been discharged so far. Of the 35,297 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 15,191 were from Bengaluru urban.

Over 2,75,21,028 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,27,668 were tested on Thursday.



