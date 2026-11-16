No voter or candidate can claim a vested right to have a particular constituency reserved: SC

No voter or candidate can claim a vested right to have a particular constituency reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs), the Supreme Court held on Monday, underlining that the manner and timing of rotation of reserved seats in local body elections fall within the discretion of the state government. The court dismissed a petition challenging Rule 12 of the Maharashtra Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis (Manner and Rotation of Reservation of Seats) Rules, 2025. (HT PHOTO)

A bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana made the observation while dismissing a petition challenging Rule 12 of the Maharashtra Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis (Manner and Rotation of Reservation of Seats) Rules, 2025. The rule provides that the next election after the 2025 amendment would be treated as the starting point for determining the rotation of reserved constituencies.

The petitioner argued that the provision effectively reset the rotation cycle, defeating the very purpose of rotating reserved seats. Senior advocate Vipin Sanghi, appearing for the petitioner, pointed out that his client’s constituency had never been reserved and was due for reservation in the next cycle. However, by introducing a fresh starting point, the state had effectively denied the constituency an opportunity to be reserved.

Responding to the argument, the court said the constitutional framework and the applicable rules provided for rotation but left the mechanism for implementing it to the state government.

“Rule 4(2) of 1961 Rules and Article 243(r) speak of rotation but the mechanism of rotation is within the discretion of the state government and that is where Rule 12 is within the jurisdiction of the state government,” it observed.

Sanghi clarified that the petitioner was not questioning the validity of the rule in itself but the manner in which the state applied it. He alleged that the government had acted unfairly by changing the cutoff date just when the constituency was due to be reserved.

“They have played fraud. I am in a constituency where the percentage is low. This has never been reserved. When my turn to be reserved comes, they say we will start afresh. Which means that this constituency would never get reservation,” he submitted.

The bench, however, questioned the premise of the argument. “Do you have a right to have your constituency reserved? No. It is the cutoff date. It can always be shifted by the government,” it added.

The bench, in its order, acknowledged that the argument about resetting the rotation cycle was attractive at first glance but said it overlooked the absence of any individual right to have a particular constituency reserved.

“What the Constitution and 1961 Rules prescribe is a proportionate reservation of seats vis-a-vis the proportion of SC/ST in the total population of the local body concerned,” said the court, adding that the reservation of seats had not necessarily followed the same proportion as the population.

It noted that the rules provided for rotation of reserved seats in descending order of the SC/ST population. However, the manner and timeframe for implementing such reservation and rotation were matters within the government’s discretion. In exercising this discretion, the bench underlined that the state had prescribed the first election after the 2025 amendment as the starting point.

Finding no reason to hold that Rule 12 ran contrary to the constitutional principle of reservation or rotation, the bench dismissed the petition, filed through advocate-on-record Anagha S Desai. The plea was filed by Rupali Indrabhushan Sonde after the Bombay High Court dismissed her challenge to Rule 12 in September 2025.

The top court clarified that the dismissal would not prevent the petitioner from making a representation to the government seeking reconsideration of the scheme for rotation of reserved seats in accordance with law.