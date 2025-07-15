Search
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
No warning labels on samosa, jalebi; only boards with advice: Health ministry

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 15, 2025 05:26 pm IST

Media reports speaking of warning labels on the products are 'misleading, incorrect, and baseless', says union ministry

The Indian health ministry on Tuesday clarified that there are no directions for warning labels on food products such as samosa, jalebi and laddoo. There was only an advisory for “display of boards in various workplaces such as lobbies, canteens, cafeterias, meeting rooms etc, to raise awareness on harmful consumption of hidden fats and excess sugar in various food items,” the union ministry for health and family welfare said. 

Samosa lovers were reported to be worried about "warning labels".(Pexels/Representative image)
Samosa lovers were reported to be worried about "warning labels".(Pexels/Representative image)

Media reports speaking of warning labels on the products are “misleading, incorrect, and baseless”, the ministry statement, shared by news agency ANI, added. 

“The Union Health Ministry had separately issued an advisory which is an initiative towards making healthier choices at work places,” it added, speaking of the boards “meant to serve as daily reminders on fighting obesity, the burden of which is sharply rising in the country”.

Follow Us On