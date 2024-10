The chemistry of life is defined by proteins, which can create muscles, hormones, antibodies or enzymes, each with their own functions. These functions are determined not only by the chemistry of the proteins, but also by their structure: every protein folds magically into its own three-dimensional structure.

This year’s Nobel Prize for Chemistry, announced on Wednesday, honours three American scientists who used artificial intelligence to make all this possible. Their breakthroughs are very recent. Two of the winners are below 50; in fact, one is not even 40. (AFP)