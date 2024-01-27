‘Nobody said anything yet’: RJD's Misa Bharti on buzz over Nitish switching sides

Amid speculations of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar possibly exiting the Mahagathbandhan alliance and joining the BJP-led NDA, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP and daughter of party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav said that nothing has been said so far and that she does not have an idea of the political situation in the state. RJD MP Misa Bharti(PTI File Photo)

“I have no idea right now…whatever is going on in the news that is the only thing, other than that nobody has said anything…Whenever RJD comes to power, we have worked for the people of Bihar and we will keep working for them in the future also,” Bharti told the media in Patna.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

RJD, the largest party in Bihar with 79 MLAs, is an ally in the mega alliance along with JD(U), Congress, and three Left parties.

Speculations are rife that Nitish Kumar's JD(U) may drop out of the Mahagathbandhan and rejoin the BJP-led NDA alliance as reports claimed that is unhappy with the current alliance. The rumours first began on Thursday when Lalu Yadav's second daughter Rohini Acharya said that Kumar is “changing his ideology as the winds change its direction” in a now-deleted X post. The speculations intensified as both RJD and JD(U) held separate meetings to discuss the developments regarding the party's top leadership.

Notably, Nitish has been known for switching sides to maintain his chief ministerial position since 2020, however, he has been doing so since 1994.

Tejashwi convenes meeting of RJD leaders

Earlier in the day, deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav convened a meeting of RJD leaders at Lalu Yadav's home in Patna, where he told them Nitish is “respectable” but there are various other factors that are “not under his control”.

“CM Nitish Kumar was and is respectable. Many things are not under his control. RJD's allies in the 'Mahagathbandhan' always respected the CM…Whatever remained undone in two decades, we managed to get it done within a short time- be it jobs, caste census, increasing reservation, etc. 'Bihar mein abhi khel hona baki hain' (The game is yet to begin in Bihar),” Yadav told the leaders, as quoted by news agency ANI.