Members of the Tata Sons board, including chairman N Chandrasekaran and Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata , on Thursday reviewed the performance of the group’s loss-making airline Air India, visiting its headquarters and training academy as well as operations control centre (OCC) in Gurugram, people familiar with the matter said. Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata (File photo)

The other board members included Harish Manwani, Anita Marangoly George and Saurabh Agrawal. Another board member , Venu Srinivasan, was not present. The Tata Sons board’s on September 17 gave Chandrasekaran a third five-year term despite opposition from Noel Tata. Tata Sons is the holding company of the Tata group and Tata Trusts owns about 66% of Tata Sons.

Airline managing director and chief executive officer Tewolde Gebremariam made a presentation on the airline’s performance and plans, according to people familiar with the matter.

The visit comes a day ahead of Air India’s board meeting, scheduled for Friday, where the integration of various operations of Air India and Air India Express, as well as plans for cost rationalisation, are expected to be discussed.

The review assumes significance as the airline continues to grapple with losses while pursuing an ambitious transformation programme following its acquisition by the Tata group from the government in January 2022.

Air India is jointly owned by Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, which holds a 25.1% stake in the airline.

The focus on financial performance and cost efficiencies comes amid a broader push by the airline’s new chief executive to strengthen financial discipline and bring down expenditure.

In his first internal communication to employees last month, Gebremariam called for a culture of frugality and accountability, saying cost consciousness needed to become part of the airline’s organisational culture.

“Cost consciousness must become part of our culture,” he said, adding that savings could not be driven by a single team or function and would require the participation of employees across the organisation.

The airline has since established a full-time, multidisciplinary Cost Savings Team to systematically review expenditure and identify opportunities to reduce costs across functions.

The turnaround effort, however, continues to face operational challenges, including supply-chain constraints that have affected fleet upgrades and delayed aircraft deliveries. These have complicated the airline’s efforts to modernise operations and improve its competitive position.

The integration of Air India and Air India Express operations, alongside expenditure rationalisation, is expected to be an important part of the next phase of the group’s efforts to improve the airline’s performance.