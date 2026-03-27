Multiple delays later, Noida International Airport's phase 1 set for inauguration tomorrow: All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the first phase of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, March 28. After multiple delays, the airport is finally set for inauguration, and to become the second international airport serving the Delhi-NCR region. A view of New Noida International Airport at Jewar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the airport on March 28, in Greater Noida, India. (HT Photos )

At 12pm on Saturday, PM will inaugurate phase 1 of the much-awaited airport and will address a public gathering on the occassion. The government termed the airport as ‘major international gateway for the National Capital Region (NCR)’ that represents a significant step in strengthening the country’s airport infrastructure and enhancing regional and international connectivity.

The airport will serve as the primary international airport for major Uttar Pradesh cities such as Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Mathura and Agra. It will also act as a gateway to several pilgrimage and tourist destinations.

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Initial commencement date for the airport was December 1, 2024 which was deferred to April 2025. It was again postponed to September 1,2025 and then finally to early 2026.

Here is all you need to know about the Noida International Airport:

Noida International Airport will be the first airport in Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state with a 70 million capacity, complementing the existing 110 million passenger capacity at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in neighbouring Delhi.

The two airports, IGIA and Noida International Airport, will function as an integrated aviation system that will ease congestion, expand passenger capacity, and position Delhi-NCR among leading global aviation hubs, the government said.

Phase I of the airport is developed at a total investment of around Rs.11,200 crore under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. It is among the largest greenfield airport projects in the country, the government said.

While the airport will initially have a passenger handling capacity of 12 million passengers per annum (MPPA), it can handle up to 70 MPPA once complete. As per the master plan submitted by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), initial passenger traffic is forecast at 4 MPPA.

The runway of the airport, that spans over 3,900-metres, can handle wide-body aircraft such as the Boeing 777-300ER, along with modern navigation systems, including Instrument Landing System (ILS) and advanced airfield lighting.

The government said the airport also incorporates a cargo ecosystem, including a multi-modal cargo hub featuring an integrated cargo terminal and logistics zones. The cargo facility is designed to handle over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually, expandable to around 18 lakh metric tonnes, and includes a dedicated 40 acre Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility. “Noida International Airport aims to operate as a net-zero emissions facility, integrating energy-efficient systems and environmentally responsible practices. Its architectural design draws inspiration from Indian heritage, incorporating elements reminiscent of traditional ghats and havelis, thereby blending cultural aesthetics with modern infrastructure,” the statement read.

The airport's location on the key Yamuna Expressway that connects Delhi to major UP cities is being pegged as seamless integration across road, rail, metro, and regional transit systems. “Strategically located along the Yamuna Expressway, Noida International Airport is planned as a multi-modal transport hub with seamless integration across road, rail, metro, and regional transit systems, ensuring efficient connectivity for passengers and cargo,” the government said.

The airport’s catchment area, defined by a 120 minute free-flow travel time includes Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar and parts of Meerut, Sonipat, Jhajjar and Rewari. Zurich Airport International AG won the bid to develop the airport at Jewar and signed the concession agreement on October 7, 2020 through a special purpose vehicle, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited. YIAPL, incorporated on January 22, 2020, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG. Under the agreement, YIAPL has developed the airport under the design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) model for an initial concession period of 40 years.

The concession period commenced on October 1, 2021. On March 5, the airport received security clearance from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) followed by the aerodrome license by the regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).