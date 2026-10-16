Dhruv Rathee not arrested: Noida Police calls social media posts on YouTuber false

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Friday refuted social media claims alleging the arrest of Germany-based YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, describing the information as completely false, misleading and baseless.

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee during his press conference after meeting with senior lawyer and former Union minister Kapil Sibal on Oct 11 (Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)

Notably, since Friday morning, several users have been posting on X, speculating that Dhruv Rathee was arrested by Noida Police and sharing a video to support the claim.

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In a fact-check clarification, the police stated that "Dhruv Rathee has not been arrested by Noida Police."

The clarification comes after several social media handles reportedly circulated posts claiming that the YouTuber had been taken into custody.

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{{^usCountry}} Appealing to the public, Noida Police urged people not to circulate misleading or unverified messages. It also advised social media users to verify the authenticity of information before sharing it online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Appealing to the public, Noida Police urged people not to circulate misleading or unverified messages. It also advised social media users to verify the authenticity of information before sharing it online. {{/usCountry}}

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The police further warned that individuals found spreading false information, misleading content or rumours could face strict legal action under the applicable laws.

“The general public is appealed not to disseminate such misleading and unverified messages, and to always verify the authenticity of any information before sharing it. Strict legal action will be taken as per prevailing legal provisions against individuals disseminating misleading, false, or rumor-mongering content,” the X post on the handle of Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar read.

Dhruv Rathee's detention

The speculation comes days after the YouTuber was released after nearly 18 hours after detaining him from his residence in Sector 56 of Haryana's Gurugram.

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He was detained on Sunday for allegedly planning to protest irregularities in electoral rolls at Jantar Mantar, where prohibitory orders were enforced, an officer said.

Police said the 32-year-old social media activist was kept under watch at one of the offices of the crime branch in Gurugram, from where he was handed over to his family members around 3 am on Sunday, HT earlier reported.

“Yes, he has been set free. His family members arrived to receive him at a crime branch office where he was kept detained, ” a senior officer was quoted as saying.

“He was released after discussion with Delhi police, and it was ensured that he won’t be a part of a group or mob trying to create law and order problems where prohibitory orders were already in force,” the officer said.

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Police said that he was detained under Section 172(2) (detain or remove any person who resists, refuses, ignores, or disregards a lawful direction) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.