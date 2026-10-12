Dhruv Rathee released after 18-hr detention in Gurugram, says he was ‘kidnapped’
Gurugram: Gurugram Police on Sunday released Germany-based YouTuber Dhruv Rathee nearly 18 hours after detaining him from his Sector 56 residence for allegedly planning to protest irregularities in electoral rolls at Jantar Mantar, where prohibitory orders were enforced, an officer said
Gurugram: Gurugram Police on Sunday released Germany-based YouTuber Dhruv Rathee nearly 18 hours after detaining him from his Sector 56 residence for allegedly planning to protest irregularities in electoral rolls at Jantar Mantar, where prohibitory orders were enforced, an officer said.
Police said the 32-year-old social media activist was kept under watch at one of the offices of the crime branch in Gurugram, from where he was handed over to his family members around 3 am on Sunday.
“Yes, he has been set free. His family members arrived to receive him at a crime branch office where he was kept detained, ” said a senior officer.
“He was released after discussion with Delhi police, and it was ensured that he won’t be a part of a group or mob trying to create law and order problems where prohibitory orders were already in force,” the officer said.
Police said that he was detained under Section 172(2) (detain or remove any person who resists, refuses, ignores, or disregards a lawful direction) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.
They said that since Rathee was released within 24 hours, he did not need to be produced before an executive magistrate.
The officer said that around 7 am on Saturday, a Delhi police team reached his residence at Kendriya Vihar in Sector 56 and urged him not to travel to Delhi to take part in the protest.
The Delhi police also alerted Gurugram counterparts, who too reached his residence to persuade him to avoid travelling to Jantar Mantar, the officer said.
The officer said that, as he allegedly refused to abide, Gurugram police detained him around 9.30 am.
‘Kidnapped’ not detained
In a video statement after his release, Rathee said he was “kidnapped, not detained”, as Gurugram police stated.
“I was not arrested or detained; I was kidnapped,” he said in an Instagram post. Rathee also refuted reports on X that he had given an undertaking to Gurugram Police.
He alleged that even after his release, around 15-20 police personnel remained stationed outside his residence and were not allowing him to leave.
In a 5.42-minute-long video released on his social media handles, Rathee alleged that around 50 men gathered outside his house on Saturday and misbehaved with his parents and manhandled him.
“And before I could respond, these people kidnapped me... they dragged me straight and took me away just as a criminal is taken away. They took me down the stairs. I was injured. There are injury marks on my body,” he alleged.
He alleged that the police prevented him from contacting his lawyers. “Have you heard of any democratic country where a citizen who has not broken any law, who has only raised his voice for the truth, for the benefit of the country, who is demanding a fair election commission, is taken from the bedroom of his house and kidnapped and his parents beaten?”
He said the situation was an “unofficial emergency”. He thanked climate activist Sonam Wangchuk for warning of a hunger strike if the authorities do not release all the detained people.
In the video, Rathee also showed his Indian passport, refuting reports that he holds a foreign passport. Denying the allegations, a senior Gurugram police officer told HT, “The entire process was conducted peacefully, and no one was misbehaved with. The police followed all protocols.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More