YouTuber Dhruv Rathee gets fresh summons from Delhi court over 2018 defamation case linked to video on BJP IT cell

A Delhi court has issued fresh summons to YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in a 2018 defamation case allegedly linked to a video about the BJP IT Cell. New Delhi: YouTuber and activist Dhruv Rathee addresses a press conference following his release from preventive detention by police, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Noting that repeated attempts to serve him had remained unsuccessful for several years, the court directed that the summons be served at his address in Gurugram, Haryana.

Judicial Magistrate Rahul Jain of the Saket court issued the order on October 12 while considering an application by the complainant, Vikas Sankrityayan, popularly known as Vikas Pandey, who sought an early hearing and permission to personally serve the summons, news agency ANI reported.

Taking note of the submissions and the case records, the magistrate observed that Rathee had first been summoned in July 2019. According to news agency PTI, the court order observed that, "From the available record, it is clear that the complainant has been trying to serve the accused no. 1 (Rathee) since the last several years..."

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The court subsequently ordered that fresh summons be issued at the Gurugram address submitted by the complainant. It also granted permission for Pandey to accompany the process server during the delivery of the court notice.

The complainant has been directed to pay the prescribed process fee within two days. The matter has been listed for further proceedings on October 17, 2026.

Summoned over a 2018 video about the BJP IT Cell The case stems from a video Rathee published on his YouTube channel , @dhruvrathee, in May 2018. In the video, Rathee alleged that members of the BJP's IT cell had tried to bribe Pandey to defame him.

The video was later shared on social media and retweeted on Twitter (now X) by Arvind Kejriwal, who was the chief minister of Delhi at the time.

Pandey subsequently brought defamation proceedings against Rathee and Kejriwal, alleging harm arising from the video and its circulation.

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Rathee is in delhi for the CJP protests Advocate Samaksh Sharma, appearing for the complainant, submitted that repeated attempts to serve the summons had failed over the years because Rathee mainly resides abroad. However, the court was informed that the YouTuber is currently in India and staying at a residence in Gurugram, Haryana.

Dhruv Rathee arrived in Delhi recently to take part in the protests against chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The court summons were issued days after Rathee was detained from his residence in Gurugram on October 10, the day CJP had announced a protest in Delhi. He was later released in the early hours of Sunday, October 11, around 3 AM.

(With inputs from ANI/PTI)