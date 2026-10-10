Who is Dhruv Rathee? Germany-based Indian YouTuber detained in Gurugram on CJP protest day

Dhruv Rathee, the Germany-based Indian influencer, is back in India to join the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and was detained by Delhi Police from his Gurugram residence on Saturday morning. Rathee’s political videos drew widespread attention during the 2024 Lok Sabha election, with several election-related videos receiving millions of views. (PTI)

He became a familiar face in India, particularly after his widely discussed political videos around the 2024 elections. The Haryana-born YouTuber has since built a massive following with his content.

Here are five things to know about Dhruv Rathee.