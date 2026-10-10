Who is Dhruv Rathee? Germany-based Indian YouTuber detained in Gurugram on CJP protest day
From travel videos to political commentary, Dhruv Rathee has built a massive digital following, with more than 30 million YouTube subscribers.
Dhruv Rathee, the Germany-based Indian influencer, is back in India to join the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and was detained by Delhi Police from his Gurugram residence on Saturday morning.
He became a familiar face in India, particularly after his widely discussed political videos around the 2024 elections. The Haryana-born YouTuber has since built a massive following with his content.
Here are five things to know about Dhruv Rathee.
1. From Haryana to Germany
Deep Dive
Dhruv Rathee was born on October 8, 1994, in Rohtak, Haryana. He pursued higher education in mechanical engineering and renewable energy at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Germany. Rathee turned to content creation after his education.
Also read: YouTuber Dhruv Rathee detained in Gurugram ahead of CJP's Jantar Mantar protest
2. Started his YouTube journey in 2014
Rathee started creating content on YouTube in 2014, initially focusing mainly on travel videos. Over time, he began making videos on fact-checking, current affairs and politics. His simple way of explaining different issues helped his videos attract a wider audience. He gradually became one of the early Indian influencers to use YouTube as a platform for political and social commentary.
3. Known for explaining complex issues
Rathee’s videos cover topics such as politics, history and social issues. He uses research, visuals and simple explanations to make complex subjects easier for people to understand. His content focuses on issues that often become part of public debate and discussion.
Also read: CJP says 'dictator is terrified' as Delhi cops detain Dhruv Rathee ahead of Jantar Mantar protest
4. A prominent voice in political discussions
Rathee has attracted wide attention for his videos on government policies and political claims. His views have received both support and criticism, making him a widely discussed figure in India’s digital media space. His growing popularity also reflects the rising role of online creators in political discussions.
His political videos received significant attention during the 2024 Lok Sabha election, with several election-related videos gaining millions of views and generating discussion online.
Also read: ‘Serious questions over Dhruv Rathee's citizenship, visa after Bengaluru stir’: Ex-IPS officer writes to home ministry
5. Recognition beyond YouTube
In 2023, TIME magazine included Rathee in its Next Generation Leaders list, recognising his work.
Rathee has built a large following across major social media platforms. He has more than 30 million subscribers on YouTube, around 19.4 million followers on Instagram and about 3.3 million followers on X. His reach across these platforms has made him one of the prominent Indian digital creators in discussions around politics, current affairs and social issues.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRoshan Tony
Roshan Tony is an early career journalist at Hindustan Times whose. He joined the organisation as an intern before becoming part of the newsroom team. Roshan holds a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from the Central University of Karnataka and a Postgraduate Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). His academic interests include critical theories and film studies, and he is particularly interested in developing research that connects media, philosophy and politics. Before joining Hindustan Times, Roshan interned with Mathrubhumi, where he primarily worked on regional news, gaining hands-on experience in newsroom operations, reporting and news production. Beyond journalism, Roshan is a writer and filmmaker with a passion for storytelling across mediums. He has written and directed short fiction films and directed a documentary on the Lavender Revolution in Doda for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, exploring the region's socio-economic transformation. His creative interests extend to philosophy, literature and reading, which continue to shape his perspective on journalism and storytelling. He is also interested in developing academic papers that bridge media studies, philosophy and politics. Through his work, Roshan aims to combine accuracy, depth and compelling narratives to produce journalism that informs, resonates and develops readers.Read More