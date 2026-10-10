CJP says 'dictator is terrified' as Delhi cops detain Dhruv Rathee ahead of Jantar Mantar protest

Germany-based YouTuber Rathee, who recently travelled to India to join the CJP protests, was detained at his residence in Kendriya Vihar society in Gurugram's Sector-56. The Gurugram Police visited Rathee's residence on Saturday morning and urged him not to travel to the national capital to take part in the CJP protest, for which permission had been denied. Rathee was detained after he refused to comply.

In a post on X, the CJP claimed the “dictator is terrified of young people who question its wrongdoings and refuse to stay silent.” Apart from Rathee, content creator Kavya Karnatac, who goes by the username ‘kk.create’ on Instagram, was also detained in Dhaula Kuan. CJP's legal affairs head Ratna Singh was also detained.

The Cockroach Janta Party on Saturday condemned the detention of YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in Gurugram, ahead of the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the special intensive revision exercise.

‘To silence democratic dissent’: What CJP said In a statement after Rathee's detention, the CJP said that it “strongly condemns” what it termed as the “Delhi Police's high-handed detention” of the YouTuber and other social activists.

“The arrests are part of an aggressive, citywide government crackdown designed to silence democratic dissent regarding electoral roll irregularities,” the CJP said, while demanding the “immediate and unconditional” release of Rathee and others.

In its post on X, the CJP said, “Dhruv Rathee has been detained. The Dictator is TERRIFIED of young people who question its wrongdoings and refuse to stay silent!”

Also Read | ‘PM Modi is scared of youth’: Abhijeet Dipke on way to Delhi for Jantar Mantar protest

Security ramped up in Capital; 40,000 police, CAPF personnel deployed Security measures were heightened in Delhi ahead of the protest, with more than 40,000 Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel deployed, and barricades and spike strips installed ahead of the proposed protest.

Apart from ramped up security measures, restrictions on mobile internet, metro access, train services and commercial establishments were also imposed. Authorities have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), deployed additional security personnel and restricted access to several sensitive locations.

Access to Ashoka Road towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters has been blocked with a bus near the Sansad Marg–Ashoka Road roundabout. Barricades have been placed outside the ECI headquarters, with security personnel deployed in large numbers.

Revising its earlier decision to close 57 metro stations following the Supreme Court's intervention, the DMRC said entry and exit gates at 45 listed metro stations will remain closed from 9 pm on October 9 until 6 pm on October 10. A total of 254 trains, including 75 Mail and Express trains and 179 local trains, have been cancelled between 4 am and 2 pm.