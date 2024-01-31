 North East LPG cylinder carriers of IOC go on indefinite strike | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / North East LPG cylinder carriers of IOC go on indefinite strike

North East LPG cylinder carriers of IOC go on indefinite strike

PTI |
Jan 31, 2024 01:46 PM IST

North East LPG cylinder carriers of IOC go on indefinite strike

An IOC official, however, termed the strike as illegal.

HT Image
HT Image

The decision to go for the shutdown was taken after a meeting called by the Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affairs Department of Assam between IOC and the North East Packed LPG Transporter Association (NEPLTA) failed to yield any solution to the prolonged stalemate.

"The government called us yesterday to talk about our demands. We reiterated our old issues, mostly related to pending dues and low rates in the tenders. However, the IOC was reluctant to talk about those," NEPLTA chief adviser Kumud Nath told PTI.

The association had also written to the chief secretary on January 5, flagging the same issues and urged him to take necessary steps, he said.

"The government had called yesterday's meeting, accordingly, to find out a solution. But, the IOC officials were adamant not to look into our problems and the discussions did not bring out any positive outcome,” Nath said.

From Wednesday morning, hundreds of trucks were seen lining up outside the bottling plants across Assam, but the vehicles did not enter the factories and load the cylinders, meant for distribution among the dealers.

When contacted, a senior IOC official said: "They have not given us any strike notice. So, it is an illegal action as per the law. Their claims on arrears and low rates are also misleading.”

The company has already released 2.75 crore of pending dues to different transporters of various plants, and there is no unsettled amount, he claimed.

