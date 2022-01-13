Northwest India, western Himalayan region expected to witness rainfall

NEW DELHI: Two western disturbances are likely to bring rain across northwest India and the western Himalayan region for a few days starting on January 16, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Also, a wet spell over central and eastern India has started and will last till at least Friday, the IMD said.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till Friday.

Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation in southwest Bay of Bengal and another one in southern Tamil Nadu, rainfall or thundershowers are likely across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala during the next 4-5 days.

Meanwhile, the western disturbance that caused widespread rain in northwest India last week is currently lying as a cyclonic circulation in northwest Uttar Pradesh.