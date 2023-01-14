'Not a threat we expect': Omar Abdullah tells 'friend' DMK over leader's 'go to Kashmir' remark

‘Can go to Kashmir’ is a statement that was not expected from the DMK, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said on Saturday, a day after DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy made the remark for Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi, who has been locked in a war of words with the party-led state government.

Also Read | DMK’s delegation to meet President, seek guv’s recall

Taking to Twitter, Abdullah described Krishnamoorthy's statement as a ‘threat’ and the Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin-led party as ‘friends.’

“'Can go to Kashmir' is not a threat we expect from our friends in the DMK,” tweeted the National Conference vice president, who was among several non-BJP leaders to attend the release of Stalin's autobiography in February last year, in Chennai.

“Can go to Kashmir” is not a threat we expect from our friends in the DMK. https://t.co/micCDx6i1y — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) January 14, 2023

Krishnamoorthy, meanwhile, made the remark for governor Ravi while addressing a gathering on Friday.

Also Read | On Centre vs State tussle, Tamil Nadu governor advises civil services aspirants: 'no doubt that you should...'

"If you (Ravi) do not read read out the speech given by the Tamil Nadu government, then go to Kashmir, and we will send terrorists so that they'll gun you down," he remarked.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu assembly row: Telangana governor advises for ‘cultured’ comments

Taking exception to the comment, the opposition BJP wrote to the Director General of Police (DGP), and sought action against the leader.

Also Read | #GetOutRavi posters emerge in Tamil Nadu amid tussle between Stalin and guv

The DMK-led Tamil Nadu government has been at loggerheads with the governor over his recent statement that the state should be called ‘Tamizhagam,’ and not ‘Tamil Nadu.’

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON