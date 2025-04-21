‘Not just language struggle, but ethnic’: Udhayanidhi Stalin over Hindi row

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin stated that the "fight against Hindi imposition" was not merely a language struggle, but also an ethnic struggle to "protect" Tamil culture. Tamil Nadu ceputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin (PTI)

"This is not just a language struggle. It also continues to be an ethnic struggle to protect Tamil culture," Stalin posted on X. He was speaking at the inauguration of a new auditorium, Kalaignar Kalaiyarangam, built in the name of former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi, for ₹4.80 crores, in Nandanam Government Arts College.

"We continue to fight against the imposition of Hindi by the dominant forces under the leadership of our leaders, including Father Periyar, Grandmaster Anna, Muthamizhar Kalaignar, and the Honourable Chief Minister," Udhyanidhi said.

He reminded the gathering of Karunanidhi's speech against Hindi imposition in this college in 1986 and said it was appropriate even today. The Deputy CM also talked about the 1956 anti-Hindi struggle, saying that the student protests during that time "protected Tamil".

"Students revolution only safeguarded Tamil Nadu from Hindi imposition. The union government troubles the students, which is seen as a threat to our education, with NEET, NEP, and the three-language policy. You (students) have to understand all tactics behind this," Stalin added.

He stated that the intention behind implementing the language policy was to impose Hindi.

"Tamil Nadu's base is Tamil only. Tamil is being threatened in various ways. They brought three language policy, new education policy, NEET and only intention of all is to impose Hindi somehow. Students have to be alert and should understand the truth," Stalin said.

The three-language row has created a stalemate between the centre and the Tamil Nadu government over the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) of 2020, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin earlier labelling the three-language policy as a "saffronise policy" aimed at promoting Hindi rather than developing India. He alleged that the policy threatens to destroy Tamil Nadu's education system.