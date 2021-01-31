IND USA
Citing the violence which erupted during the Republic Day tractor rally, Sisodia said that it was orchestrated by the BJP and it further tried to put the blame on the protesting farmers.(HT file photo)
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday accused the BJP of orchestrating the clashes at the Singhu border in the national capital on Friday.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:34 PM IST

Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre on Sunday over farm laws. The immediate trigger was a video shared by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders which shows Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal speaking in favour of the three laws.

The video is doctored, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Sisodia said.

Addressing a press conference on the issue, Sisodia said that he felt sad that the BJP had to post an edited version of the Delhi CM’s video in order to establish credibility for the laws.

The 18-second clip showed that Kejriwal was listing out the benefits of the new farm laws such as MSP would remain, farmers would be able to sell their produce across India and added that this was a revolutionary step in the agriculture sector in the last 70 years.


"Yesterday, BJP and its spokesperson posted a doctored video of Arvind Kejriwal ji stating the benefits of farm laws. I was furious over it but also felt sad for BJP that it had to post distorted video clip of Arvind ji to establish credibility of the laws," Sisodia said at the press conference.

Furthering his attack on the Centre during the briefing, Sisodia said that the general public had lost trust over the leaders and chief ministers of the BJP and despite PM Modi explaining the benefits of these laws, neither the people nor the farmers were ready to believe.

"Today, not only BJP, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also lost credibility. BJP understands this very well, that is why they posted a doctored video of Arvind Kejriwal ji," said the Delhi deputy chief minister.

Also Read| 'India was shocked to see insult of Tricolour on Republic Day': PM Modi

Citing the violence which erupted during the Republic Day tractor rally, Sisodia said that it was orchestrated by the BJP and it further tried to put the blame on the protesting farmers.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday accused the BJP of orchestrating the clashes at the Singhu border in the national capital on Friday.

Amid reports that clashes broke out between the farmers and the local residents at the protest site, the AAP shared two photos of the attackers with Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Twitter and said that they were BJP leaders and not locals.



