India was shocked to see insult of Tricolour on Republic Day: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

The violence in the national capital, especially the hoisting of a religious flag at the Red Fort, was one of the talking points in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday.

Highlighting how fast the first month of this new year (2021) has passed, PM Modi said the country got good news from various quarters. "This month, we got good news from cricket pitch. Our team, after initial hiccups, bounced back gloriously and won the series in Australia. The hard work and team spirit displayed by our players are inspiring," said the Prime Minister.

"In the midst of all these, the nation was shocked to witness the insult of the Tricolour on January 26. We have to fill the coming days with hope and novelty," he added.

The violence took place during a tractor rally being carried our by farmers protesting against three farm laws passed by Parliament.

The farmers held detailed discussions about the rally with the Delhi Police, but on Republic Day, they deviated from the pre-approved routes and marched towards central Delhi. Chaos ensued and clashes took place between the farmers and cops on duty.

One of the poignant images that day emerged from the Red Fort, the 17th century monument, where some of the protesters climbed atop one of the poles on its ramparts and hoisted a religious flag.

Others clashed with the policemen, charging at them with swords in hands. Some of the policemen ran for their lives and were injured in the process. At a press conference after the violence, Delhi police commissioner said nearly 400 policemen were injured.

The police have launched investigation into the violence and has even conducted raids in some parts of Punjab to identify people who stormed the Red Fort. As many as 38 FIRs have been registered and 84 people arrested, the police said on Saturday.

'Mann Ki Baat' is the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme to the nation, which is broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month.