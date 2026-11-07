‘Not over until we say it’s over’: Abhijeet Dipke’s message ahead of CJP’s anti-SIR protest in Kochi today

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke shared a message on his Instagram handle ahead of a protest in Kerala's Kochi on Saturday demanding the cancellation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saying that “it is not over until we say it is over”.

The event titled ‘Jantar Mantar at Kochi’ is expected to draw participants from across Keralam. (File Photo/AFP)

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The image accompanying the post read, "See you at 4 pm Kochi." Dipke captioned the post, “Gyanu must go!”

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Follow live updates on the CJP protest here.

Earlier, on Thursday, the CJP shared details of the event in a post on X, writing, “Save Democracy! Cancel SIR! Join Us - 7th November - 4 PM | Rajendra Maidan, Kochi.”

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{{^usCountry}} The event titled ‘Jantar Mantar at Kochi’ is expected to draw participants, particularly youngsters, from across Keralam, CJP members in Kochi told news agency PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The event titled ‘Jantar Mantar at Kochi’ is expected to draw participants, particularly youngsters, from across Keralam, CJP members in Kochi told news agency PTI. {{/usCountry}}

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Notably, actor-activist Prakash Raj, CJP national leader Afreen Nawaz and its South India in-charge Vijay Reddy Mallangi will also participate in the march.

Opposition, CJP demand CEC's resignation

The rally in Kochi comes as the CJP and the Opposition continue to demand the resignation of chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls, despite last month's police crackdown.

It comes just weeks after CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were arrested for entering Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, which had been denotified as a protest site.

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc organised a protest at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1.

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Also Read | ‘Jantar Mantar at Kochi’: CJP announces anti-SIR stir on November 7; Dipke to attend

A controversy erupted after a report by The Indian Express stated that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected on record at least 14 times in 10 months to decisions and orders on SIR of electoral rolls that they said were issued without their knowledge or recommendation.

Meanwhile, the ECI told the Supreme Court that all decisions relating to the SIR of electoral rolls were taken unanimously by its three members, rejecting allegations that CEC Kumar acted unilaterally, as HT had reported previously.

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(with inputs from PTI)