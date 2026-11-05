‘Jantar Mantar at Kochi’: CJP announces anti-SIR stir on November 7; Dipke to attend

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke will be part of the demonstration. Vijay Mallangi, the party's south zone lead, and Aafreen Nawaz, its national secretary, will also attend the anti-SIR protest in Kochi on November 7.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Thursday announced an anti-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) protest in Kochi, Kerala, on November 7, renewing the call for the cancellation of the voter roll revision exercise. The protest, titled “Jantar Mantar at Kochi”, will be held at Rajendra Maidan from 4 pm, CJP said in a post on X.

Also Read | Delhi govt lawyer grants consent for criminal contempt case against CJP's Ratna Singh

The protest in Kochi marks CJP's first major move since its leaders were arrested in Delhi while attempting to stage a demonstration at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and SIR of electoral rolls.

Last month, Dipke, along with other CJP leaders, including Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, was detained by Delhi Police for attempting to hold a protest against Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar without permission.

Also Read | Jantar Mantar protests: HPEC received hardly any complaints, SC told

The government subsequently denotified Jantar Mantar as a protest site. However, Das and Ranka breached the protest site and waved the national flag to protest against the denotification. They were arrested and spent a week in jail before being released after giving an undertaking to the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) that they would not organise any further protests at Jantar Mantar as long as the site remained denotified.

Dipke, who had announced a Tiranga event at Central Park in Connaught Place last month, was also arrested by Delhi Police and later released by the SEM on a conditional bail bond. One of the key conditions required him to ensure that there was no breach of peace on his part for a period of one year.

CJP extended its support to the INDIA bloc's march in Delhi on November 1 but did not participate in the Rahul Gandhi-led rally at Ramlila Maidan.