'Not right': Congress leader slams TMC MP Mahua Moitra's ‘remarks’ against Amit Shah

Congress leader TS Singh Deo condemned the TMC MP Mahua Moitra's reported remark against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. A video earlier showed Moitra saying, "He (Amit Shah) keeps saying infiltrators, infiltrators, infiltrators. The border is protected by forces that come under the Home Ministry."(PTI)

"I have not read the statement. But Mahua Moitra ji has made some objectionable statements in reference to the Home Minister. This is not right," Deo told ANI on Saturday.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra has reportedly said Union Home Minister Amit Shah's "head should be cut off" for failing to check the infiltration of illegal Bangladeshis into India.

A video was posted on social media earlier showing the purported remarks of Moitra, where she said, "He (Amit Shah) keeps saying infiltrators, infiltrators, infiltrators. The border is protected by forces that come under the Home Ministry."

Responding to the alleged remarks, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has urged West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to take punitive action against her party leader if she does not agree with the remarks.

He demanded an apology from the West Bengal Chief Minister, too.

In a post on X, Vishnu Deo Sai shared, "The remark made by the Trinamool Congress MP against the Honourable Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji is not only objectionable but also a serious criminal act. Such audacity to make such remarks would not be possible without the backing of the Trinamool Congress high command and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee."

He further said that such remarks were an insult to the honour of 140 crore countrymen.