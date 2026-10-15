'Not sitting in ivory tower, can't browbeat judiciary': SC slams Rahul Gandhi's conduct in Delhi protest march

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it was “not sitting in ivory towers” while hearing a plea seeking action against Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders over a march towards the court on October 12.

‘Not sitting in ivory tower’: SC raps Rahul Gandhi's conduct in Delhi protest march

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A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notice on two pleas seeking similar reliefs, Live Law reported.

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The pleas sought regulation of protests and processions near courts and criminal contempt proceedings against political leaders, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra.

Track Supreme Court Delhi protest hearing LIVE updates here.

Deep Dive Why did Rahul Gandhi lead a march towards the Supreme Court on October 12? The march was part of Opposition protests over Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and alleged irregularities in the Election Commission’s functioning. Gandhi later entered the court to file a petition seeking an independent, time-bound inquiry and suspension of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. What did the Supreme Court say about the march towards its premises? The CJI said the court was “not sitting in ivory towers” and that “nobody can browbeat us.” The remarks came as the court heard pleas over the march and conduct near the court. What action are the pleas seeking over Rahul Gandhi’s Supreme Court march? Two pleas seek rules to regulate protests and processions near courts, as well as criminal contempt proceedings against political leaders, including Rahul Gandhi. The Supreme Court issued notice on both pleas.

The pleas were filed over a march towards the Supreme Court on October 12 by political leaders and supporters over issues concerning the Election Commission of India and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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{{^usCountry}} The march came after the CJI declined a request by the Leaders of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to meet him and submit a memorandum on the issues, observing that they were already pending before the court. ‘Nobody can browbeat us’: CJI {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The march came after the CJI declined a request by the Leaders of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to meet him and submit a memorandum on the issues, observing that they were already pending before the court. ‘Nobody can browbeat us’: CJI {{/usCountry}}

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During the hearing, senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia, appearing for the petitioner, said it was unacceptable that the Supreme Court was having to deal with a political procession, Live Law reported.

He said what had happened at the court should not have happened and referred to the anguish among lawyers over the incident.

Bhatia told the court that around 200 lawyers had signed a memorandum expressing concern that such conduct amounted to “browbeating”.

“Nobody can browbeat us,” the CJI responded. Bhatia, however, submitted that the attempt itself was worrisome.

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Bhatia also sought preservation of CCTV footage of the court, contending that a pregnant lady journalist was pushed during the march.

Responding to the submissions, the CJI said that such attempts were “fragile” and that nobody took notice of them. He added that the court was aware of developments outside its premises.

“We are not sitting in ivory towers. We know what statements they make outside and what they say in Court. We know everything,” the CJI said.

The court directed all law enforcement agencies to preserve CCTV or any other digital footage or material collected by them in connection with the October 12 events.

4 FIRs filed after INDIA bloc's march

The protest march had also led to Delhi Police registering four FIRs over alleged violations of prohibitory orders in and around Connaught Place and the Supreme Court.

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Two FIRs were registered at Tilak Marg police station, while Mandir Marg and Barakhamba Road police stations registered one each. The orders had been imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The march saw thousands of protesters, including opposition leaders and supporters, gather in central Delhi following two days of police action against protesters.