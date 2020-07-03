‘Not the era for expansionism’: PM Modi’s harsh message to China from Ladakh

india

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 14:57 IST

On a quiet visit to Ladakh designed to deliver a loud message to China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told soldiers posted along the Line of Actual Control that the courage they had demonstrated had sent a message to the entire world. Addressing soldiers of the XIV Corps deployed in Ladakh, PM Modi said tales about their valour were being spoken in every house across the country.

‘The enemy has seen your fire and fury as well,’ PM Modi told the soldiers in an address telecast live from Ladakh to the country. PM Modi also referred to the violent clash between soldiers of India and China at Galwan on 15 June and paid his tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives. “You have given a befitting reply to people who attempted to conquer,” he told them before going on to deliver his direct message to China.

PM Modi underscored that India had always pursued the path of peace in the world but at the same time, those who are weak can never initiate steps for peace. “Bravery and courage is a prerequisite for peace,” he said,

“We are the same people who pray to the flute playing Lord Krishna but we are also the same people who idolise and follow the same Lord Krishna who carries the ‘Sudarshana Chakra,” the Prime Minister said.

Without naming Beijing that has been trying to encroach into Indian territory in Galwan valley and Pangong Tso and create new boundary disputes, PM Modi said the era of expansionism was over. This is the time for development, not expansion, he said.

Keeping up his attack on China, PM Modi said the expansionist policies of some countries had affected world peace. But history records that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to turn back, PM Modi said before wrapping up his visit that was sealed late last evening but had remained a closely-guarded secret.