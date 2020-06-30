e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 30, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India, China military commanders meet to discuss border stand-off starts in Ladakh

India, China military commanders meet to discuss border stand-off starts in Ladakh

During the meeting, the Indian side could again demand the pullback of Chinese troops from several friction points and also the restoration of status quo ante in the strategic region of the Finger Area, Gogra Post-Hot Springs and Galwan Valley.

india Updated: Jun 30, 2020 11:58 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Satellite photo released by Planet Labs, shows the reported site of a fatal clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan River Valley in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control.
Satellite photo released by Planet Labs, shows the reported site of a fatal clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan River Valley in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control. (AP File Photo )
         

Indian and Chinese corp commanders on Tuesday started a meeting in Ladakh’s Chushulto to try to resolve the ongoing dispute over Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps, and Major General Liu Lin, commander of the South Xinjiang military region will lead their sides in the third attempt by both the countries to defuse the tension along the contested border.

During the meeting, the Indian side could again demand the pullback of Chinese troops from several friction points and also the restoration of status quo ante in the strategic region of the Finger Area, Gogra Post-Hot Springs and Galwan Valley.

Lt Gen Singh and Major Gen Liu has first met on June 6 and then again on June 22 in Moldo on the Chinese side of LAC after border tensions erupted between both the countries in May.

The second meeting was held just a week after the June 15 violent face-off between soldiers of the Indian Army and China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.

tags
top news
India deploys T-90 tanks in Galwan Valley after China’s aggressive posturing at LAC
India deploys T-90 tanks in Galwan Valley after China’s aggressive posturing at LAC
We don’t share data with Chinese govt, says TikTok after India bans 59 mobile apps
We don’t share data with Chinese govt, says TikTok after India bans 59 mobile apps
2 terrorists responsible for killing CRPF trooper, 5-yr-old shot dead in J-K encounter
2 terrorists responsible for killing CRPF trooper, 5-yr-old shot dead in J-K encounter
New flu virus G4 in China can trigger pandemic, needs close monitoring
New flu virus G4 in China can trigger pandemic, needs close monitoring
Indian websites not accessible in China as Xi Jinping govt blocks VPN
Indian websites not accessible in China as Xi Jinping govt blocks VPN
It was Tendulkar’s idea to promote me as batsman, not Chappell: Pathan
It was Tendulkar’s idea to promote me as batsman, not Chappell: Pathan
India’s ban on TikTok, 58 other apps trends on social media in China
India’s ban on TikTok, 58 other apps trends on social media in China
India’s first covid vaccine candidate Covaxin approved for human trials
India’s first covid vaccine candidate Covaxin approved for human trials
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In