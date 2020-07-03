e-paper
Home / India News / 'Leading from the front': Top ministers hail PM Modi's surprise Ladakh visit

‘Leading from the front’: Top ministers hail PM Modi’s surprise Ladakh visit

Accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, the Prime Minister reached Leh on Friday morning.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 13:52 IST
Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ladakh on Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ladakh on Friday.(Reuters Photo)
         

Union ministers have hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ladakh on Friday where he took stock of the situation in the wake of Galwan Valley face-off in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

Union home minister Amit Shah said PM Modi is leading from the front.

“Leading from the front. Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi Ji with our brave and courageous personnel of Army, Air Force & ITBP at a forward location in Ladakh. This visit of honourable PM will surely boost the morale of our valorous soldiers,” he tweeted.

 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday thanked PM Modi, saying the visit has boosted the morale of the Indian Army.

“The borders of the country have always been secure under the Indian Army. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Ladakh to meet and encourage the soldiers has certainly boosted the morale of the Army. I commend the Prime Minister’s move and thank him for it,” Singh tweeted in Hindi.

 

The Defence Minister is scheduled to visit Ladakh on Friday to review the preparedness of the army amid the ongoing standoff with China.

Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar said the entire country is with PM Modi. “The whole nation is with you. Our PM @narendramodi reached Leh to convey the message of the nation. Salute to PM & our brave soldiers,” he said on Twitter.

 

Javadekar also posted a short video of PM Modi being welcomed by the soldiers in Leh with loud ‘Vande Mataram’ cries.

“Army’s valour and PM Modi’s trust. Powerful leadership, competent new India,” tweeted Union minister Smriti Irani in Hindi.

 

Sports minister Kiren Rijiju said that PM Modi has been with the soldiers on may occasions. “Prime Minister @narendramodi ji with our bravehearts at border areas in Ladakh. Since 2014, our PM has been with our Jawans in border areas on Diwali and on many occasions regularly,” he tweeted.

 

Accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, the Prime Minister reached Leh on Friday morning.

He interacted with Army, Air Force and personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Nimu near Leh. Located at 11,000 feet, this is among the tough terrains, surrounded by the Zanskar range and on the banks of the Indus.

The situation at the India-China border in Ladakh remains tense after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan Valley on June 15 when Chinese troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation.

