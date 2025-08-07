Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Notification for September 9 Vice President election issued, nomination process begins

PTI |
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 08:09 am IST

According to the notification, August 21 is the last date for filing nominations, while the documents will be scrutinised on August 22.

The Election Commission issued a notification on Thursday for the September 9 election to the vice president's post, kickstarting the nomination process.

August 25 is the last date to withdraw from the electoral battle.(File Photo)
August 25 is the last date to withdraw from the electoral battle.(File Photo)

According to the notification, August 21 is the last date for filing nominations, while the documents will be scrutinised on August 22.

August 25 is the last date to withdraw from the electoral battle.

The post fell vacant on July 21 following the surprise resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar citing health reasons.

Dhankhar's tenure was to end in August 2027. According to constitutional provisions, in case of a mid-term poll, the incumbent gets a full five-year term.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Notification for September 9 Vice President election issued, nomination process begins
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On