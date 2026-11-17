Kohima, The National People's Party has urged the Nagaland Governor to initiate a comprehensive constitutional and legal examination of the applicability of the Wildlife Act, 1972, and its subsequent amendments in the state in the context of Article 371A of the Constitution. NPP seeks Governor's intervention on Wildlife Protection Act's applicability in Nagaland

In a representation submitted to the governor on Tuesday, NPP National vice president Vevoyi Wideo sought verification of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly's resolution of September 18, 1981, through which the Act was adopted, along with the relevant gazette notification and subsequent official records.

The party said the Act had undergone major amendments in 1991, 2002, 2006 and 2022, raising questions about the legal basis for applying the amended provisions in Nagaland, particularly where they may affect matters protected under Article 371A.

The constitutional provision safeguards Naga religious and social practices, customary laws and procedures, and ownership and transfer of land and its resources from the application of parliamentary legislation unless the Nagaland Legislative Assembly so decides by a resolution.

The NPP observed that hunting and the relationship of Naga communities with their natural environment are, in various local contexts, linked to customary practices, community traditions and village-level regulatory systems.

Clarifying that it did not question the importance of wildlife conservation, the party said its concern was to ensure that wildlife protection measures were implemented in conformity with the constitutional safeguards available to Nagaland.

It also pointed to the absence of authoritative clarification on the issue, which it said had created uncertainty among enforcement agencies and local communities, potentially leading to avoidable disputes and tensions.

The NPP urged the governor to refer the matter to the state government for examination in consultation with the departments concerned and bring it to the attention of the competent authorities, including the Speaker of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

The party further sought a reasoned examination of the applicability of the four amendment Acts and whether any fresh Assembly resolution, legislative clarification or other lawful measure was required.

It also proposed consideration of a Nagaland-specific administrative or legislative framework to address the relationship between wildlife conservation and recognised Naga customary practices.

The representation requested that the party be informed of the action taken on the issues raised.

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