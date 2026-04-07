NSA Doval to host foreign minister Khalilur Rahman for dinner as New Delhi, Dhaka hit reset

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval will host Bangladesh’s foreign minister, Khalilur Rahman, for talks over dinner soon after his arrival in New Delhi on Tuesday evening, with the visit being seen as part of the Tarique Rahman government’s efforts to forge a new relationship based on mutual trust and shared interests. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has played a key behind-the-scenes role in ties with Bangladesh in recent years. (PTI)

Rahman, a veteran UN diplomat who served as NSA in the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, will be the first minister to visit India since the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) swept the general election in February. His delegation includes Humayun Kabir, foreign affairs adviser to the PM and one of the most influential members of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s inner circle.

Doval has played a key behind-the-scenes role in ties with Bangladesh in recent years, and his meeting with Rahman will be an opportunity for the two sides to continue to reset the relationship after strains witnessed during the caretaker administration’s term, people familiar with the matter said.

Kabir, who built a close relationship with PM Rahman while the latter was in self-exile in the UK for 17 years, is expected to meet members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) foreign affairs cell to strengthen the overall relationship, the people said.

Bangladesh’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that Dhaka will emphasise “stability and continuous development of bilateral relations based on dignity, mutual trust and respect, and shared interests” during Rahman’s meetings with Indian interlocutors, including Doval and external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

The statement expressed hope that Rahman’s visit would lay an “important foundation” for elevating bilateral cooperation to a more fruitful and sustainable level.

Rahman will also meet commerce minister Piyush Goyal and petroleum minister Hardeep Puri on Wednesday, the external affairs ministry said. The meeting with Puri is significant because of Dhaka’s request for additional fuel supplies, especially diesel, to help Bangladesh cope with an energy crisis brought on by the West Asia conflict.

Other key topics expected to figure in Rahman’s meetings are easing of visa restrictions imposed by the Indian side, especially for tourists and businesspeople, restoration of access to Indian land and sea ports, which was restricted in 2025 as relations nosedived, the speeding of the process to renew the Ganga Waters Treaty that is set to expire in December, and firing by Indian border guards on Bangladeshi citizens transgressing the border, the people said.

The Indian side has insisted border guards have taken action against smugglers and criminal elements from across the border, while Bangladeshi officials have said such persons should be apprehended and prosecuted, instead of using lethal force against them.

Ahead of Rahman’s visit, Indian high commissioner Pranay Verma met PM Rahman in Dhaka on Monday and discussed bilateral engagement, with the “focus on people-centric cooperation in multiple domains aligned with the national development priorities of the two countries”, the Indian high commission said on social media.

Verma conveyed India’s intent to work with the government and people of Bangladesh by “adopting a positive, constructive and forward-looking approach” based on mutual interest and mutual benefit.

This is in line with India’s outreach to the BNP leadership in recent months, including Jaishankar’s representation of India at the funeral of former premier Khaleda Zia in December and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla’s participation in the swearing-in ceremony of PM Rahman in February.

The BNP has insisted on the need for a “new relationship” that marks a break with the era of former premier and Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina, who has been living in India in self-exile since her government was toppled by student-led protests in August 2024.

Kabir told reporters in Dhaka on Monday that the two sides should not “commit the mistake of the past, where the relationship was solely between India and an individual”, and instead work to “create a new space for a new relationship”.

He said, “It should be people-to-people ties – this is what India wants and what we want. There should be open engagement and dialogue between us…so that some of the challenging issues, we may be able to resolve.”

“There has to be a clean break. It can no longer be a relationship between India and [Sheikh] Hasina. Hasina is non-existent in Bangladesh; she died politically a long time ago, and there is no Hasina or Awami League in Bangladesh,” Kabir added.