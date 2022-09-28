Home / India News / NSE Co-location case: Ex-NSE chief executive Chitra Ramakrishna, associate granted statutory bail

NSE Co-location case: Ex-NSE chief executive Chitra Ramakrishna, associate granted statutory bail

india news
Published on Sep 28, 2022 01:18 PM IST

The CBI is probing irregularities within the country's largest stock exchange; specifically stock brokers' alleged illegal access to server architecture.

Ramkrishna - who was head of the exchange between April 2013 and December 2016 - was arrested by the CBI on March 6.(Reuters)
Ramkrishna - who was head of the exchange between April 2013 and December 2016 - was arrested by the CBI on March 6.(Reuters)
ByNisha Anand | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Chitra Ramkrishna, the former managing director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange, and Anand Subramanian, the former group operating officer and advisor to the managing director, in connection with the NSE co-location and market manipulation case being probed by the CBI.

Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain said he was granting 'statutory bail' - when the investigation is not completed within a specified period of time while the accused is in judicial custody.

A detailed copy of the order is awaited.

The CBI is probing irregularities within the country's largest stock exchange; specifically stock brokers' alleged illegal access to server architecture. Such access allowed them to log in first and get crucial market data quicker than others, this creating an unfair advantage.

Ramkrishna - who was head of the exchange between April 2013 and December 2016 - was arrested by the CBI on March 6.

Also Read | NSE phone tapping: CBI takes custody of ex-Mumbai Police chief Sanjay Pandey

The central agency has also claimed she was communicating with an external email ID - the mysterious 'Himalayan Yogi', to seek advice on NSE matters. The agency also said she abused her position to illegally appoint Subramanian as the chief strategic advisor.

In September, the Enforcement Directorate also arrested former CEO Ravi Narain in a money laundering case related to alleged phone tapping and snooping of employees, which the agency stumbled upon while investigating the co-location case.

(With inputs from ANI)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

Topics
national stock exchange scam cbi + 1 more
national stock exchange scam cbi

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out