NTA releases rationalised NEET syllabus

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday released the reduced syllabus for the NEET-UG examination to align with the curriculum rationalised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other school boards. The NTA had faced criticism last year for not aligning the entrance examination syllabus with the education boards. (Representative Image)

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Neet-UG) exam, which is the country’s largest exam for medical admissions, will be conducted on May 5, 2024.

“It is notified to all the stakeholders especially to the aspiring candidates that the Undergraduate Medical Education Board, an autonomous body under National Medical Commission has finalised the NEET (UG)-2024 syllabus,” said a notification issued by the National Medical Commission uploaded on NTA’s website.

“The same has been uploaded on NMC’s website for the reference of the public at large. The stakeholders are advised to refer to the updated syllabus for NEET (uG)-2024 for the preparation of the study material and for preparation of NEET (UG) examinations for academic session 2024-25,” it added.

Earlier this month, NTA had also rationalised the syllabus for the Joint Entrance Exam or JEE (Main) 2024 to sync it with the rationalised syllabus of CBSE and other state boards this year.

The CBSE and many other state boards have been using a rationalised syllabus since 2021 to reduce the academic burden of students. The NTA had faced criticism last year for not aligning the entrance examination syllabus with the education boards.

