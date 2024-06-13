Number Theory: Should BJP have taken consumer sentiment data by RBI seriously?
.
Election results are always easier to explain in hindsight. Therefore, it is tempting to attribute the Bharatiya Janata Party’s inability to secure a majority on its own to economic distress among the majority of voters. A lot of the commentary, including that published in these pages, has underlined the concerns around a K-shaped economic recovery in India since the pandemic. But was there any data which clearly pointed out that economic sentiment was grimmer in the run-up to the 2024 elections than it was in 2019? A comparison between 2019 and 2024 is important because the BJP increased its majority between 2014 and 2019, but relinquished it between 2019 and 2024.
