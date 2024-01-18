close_game
close_game
News / India News / Number Theory: What does data tell us about China’s declining population?

Number Theory: What does data tell us about China’s declining population?

BySreedev Krishnakumar
Jan 18, 2024 11:05 AM IST

The decline this time around is due to larger demographic trends

The National Bureau of Statistics of China (NBS) on Wednesday announced that the country’s population fell for the second year in a row in 2023 to reach 1,409.7 million (or 1.41 billion) This is a decline of 2.08 million compared to 2022. If projections made by the UN in 2022 are believed, the country is also likely to have lost its title as the “most populous country” to India during the course of the year. Although China has seen two consecutive years of population decline before, in 1960 and 1961, data suggests that unlike then, the decline this time around is due to larger demographic trends. The charts below explain these trends and what they mean for the country in detail.

China’s population will peak in 2029 at 1.44 billion before beginning a period of “unstoppable” decline, a government report said.(AP File Photo)
China’s population will peak in 2029 at 1.44 billion before beginning a period of “unstoppable” decline, a government report said.(AP File Photo)
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News andRam Mandir Ram Mandir Inauguration Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On