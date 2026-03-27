Goa court denies bail to Luthra brothers in forgery case linked to Birch nightclub fire

The district and sessions court in Goa on Friday denied an application for anticipatory bail filed by the Luthra brothers — Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra — in a second case filed against them alleging they submitted forged documents in the applications they filed for permission to run Birch by Romeo Lane, the Goa nightclub where a devastating fire killed 25 people on the intervening night of December 6 and 7. Anticipatory bail rejected for Luthra brothers in second FIR over forged documents in Goa nightclub fire case that left 25 dead.

“The judge has passed an order denying anticipatory bail. We are yet to receive a copy of the order. We will decide on a future course of action once we do,” Adv Parag Rao, representing the brothers, said.

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The Arpora fire tragedy at Birch by Romeo Lane, an illegally operating nightclub, occurred on the intervening night of December 6 and 7, 2025, and claimed 25 lives. The brothers, who had flown to Thailand within hours of the tragedy, were repatriated to India after an Interpol notice was issued against them and their passports were suspended. They were subsequently arrested and have been in custody since.

Twenty-five people — five tourists and 20 staffers — were killed after a fire, allegedly caused by electrically triggered pyro sparklers ignited as part of an ongoing dance performance at the nightclub. The sparklers allegedly ignited the roof, which was made of bamboo and other natural materials.

The FIR, filed on December 7, charges them under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 125(a) and (b) (endangering life and personal safety), and 287 (negligent conduct with fire or combustible matter) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A second FIR alleging cheating and forgery has also been filed against the Luthras and Ajay Gupta for allegedly fabricating documents as part of the application process.

The brothers are also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate, which, in raids conducted last month, identified around ₹22 crore in assets that it said were “proceeds of crime.”