Obsessed with video collages on Instagram? Step-by-step guide to creating yours

This Diwali, Instagram was buzzing with posts, reels, and stories made using its new video collage feature. With festive music in the background, the feature added a fun, quirky vibe to posts, making them stand out. Instagram new feature

While you may be obsessed with looking at such posts, its not so tricky to make one yourself. This Instagram feature lets users create quick video collages, making it simple to share multiple moments in a single story.

It automatically arranges your selected photos and videos into a grid, so you don’t have to worry about the complicated editing.

Why stop at Diwali, you can combine highlights from events, trips, or everyday moments into a single Story that looks dynamic and engaging.

