Obsessed with video collages on Instagram? Step-by-step guide to creating yours

This Diwali, Instagram was buzzing with posts, reels, and stories made using its new video collage feature. With festive music in the background, the feature added a fun, quirky vibe to posts, making them stand out.
While you may be obsessed with looking at such posts, its not so tricky to make one yourself. This Instagram feature lets users create quick video collages, making it simple to share multiple moments in a single story.
It automatically arranges your selected photos and videos into a grid, so you don’t have to worry about the complicated editing.
Why stop at Diwali, you can combine highlights from events, trips, or everyday moments into a single Story that looks dynamic and engaging.
First, open the Instagram app and tap on your profile picture or the “Your Story” icon at the top of your feed. This opens the Story creation screen where you can choose from different creative options.
Next, swipe through the options at the bottom until you see the “Collage” feature and tap on it. Instagram will guide you through selecting your media in an easy-to-follow interface.
Then, select the photos or videos from your gallery that you want to include. You can add up to 20 items, and Instagram will automatically arrange them into a grid.
You can tap on each element to resize, rotate, or move it, giving you full control over the layout. You can also change the shapes of the elements, like squares, hearts, or stars, to make your collage more playful and visually appealing.
Additionally, you can enhance your collage with stickers, text, GIFs, or music to make it more interactive and fun. Adding captions or short messages can help tell a story or highlight special moments within the collage.
Once your collage looks the way you want, tap “Your Story” to share it with your followers. You can also save it to your device or share it with close friends.
With this feature, creating eye-catching, professional-looking Story collages has never been easier, even without any design experience.