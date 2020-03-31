e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 31, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Odisha announces deferment of salaries of ministers, MLAs and all India service officers

Odisha announces deferment of salaries of ministers, MLAs and all India service officers

Odisha follows Telangana and Maharashtra in announcing measures to cut state costs towards payment of salaries to govt employees and representatives for the month of March

india Updated: Mar 31, 2020 21:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Odisha announced the deferment of a big chunk of salary for government employees and public representatives
Odisha announced the deferment of a big chunk of salary for government employees and public representatives(HT Photo)
         

After Telangana and Maharashtra governments announced salary cuts for state government employees and public representatives due to the economic cost of fighting coronavirus, Odisha government on Tuesday announced the deferment of wages and salaries of chief minister, ministers, MLAs, chairperson of corporations, elected representatives of all local bodies as well as all India service officers.

A state government press release said there will be a 70% deferment in the gross salary of chief Minister, ministers, MLAs, chairperson of corporations and elected representatives of all local bodies. Similarly, there will be a deferment of 50% of the gross salary of IAS, IPS & IFS officers with immediate effect.

Telangana government has imposed salary cuts ranging from 10 per cent to 75 per cent for its employees, executive and political representatives. Similarly, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has also announced 60 per cent cut in March salary for MLAs while the Grade A and B officers will get a 50 per cent salary deduction. However, there will be no salary cut for Grade D employees.

Meanwhile, chief spokesperson of Odisha on Covid-19, Subroto Bagchi today said Odisha can’t afford to relax despite having just 3 positive cases. “Since we have only three positive cases, there is nothing to rejoice nor is this the time to relax regulations. We have to consider that our per sq km population density in district headquarters is the same as that of Rome and New York. Therefore, if we are not cautious there is a possibility of it spreading like a wildfire,” he said.

tags
top news
TB vaccine in childhood may offer Covid-19 protection, finds study
TB vaccine in childhood may offer Covid-19 protection, finds study
1,000 foreigners in India for Tablighi Jamaat activities, may be black-listed
1,000 foreigners in India for Tablighi Jamaat activities, may be black-listed
With 23 new cases, coronavirus positive number in Delhi touches 120
With 23 new cases, coronavirus positive number in Delhi touches 120
Covid-19: Nizamuddin markaz says 1500 members broke away before quarantine
Covid-19: Nizamuddin markaz says 1500 members broke away before quarantine
WhatsApp hack that lets attackers gain easy access to your account is back
WhatsApp hack that lets attackers gain easy access to your account is back
‘I’m supporting Afridi’: Yuvraj stands with Pak star to fight Covid-19
‘I’m supporting Afridi’: Yuvraj stands with Pak star to fight Covid-19
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched. Price details inside
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched. Price details inside
Explained: China’s lapses & why its Coronavirus ‘propaganda’ rings hollow
Explained: China’s lapses & why its Coronavirus ‘propaganda’ rings hollow
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus cases in ChandigarhCovid-19 cases in MaharashtraNizamuddin mosqueGoa lockdownSensex Today

don't miss

latest news

india news