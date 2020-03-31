Odisha announces deferment of salaries of ministers, MLAs and all India service officers

india

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 21:49 IST

After Telangana and Maharashtra governments announced salary cuts for state government employees and public representatives due to the economic cost of fighting coronavirus, Odisha government on Tuesday announced the deferment of wages and salaries of chief minister, ministers, MLAs, chairperson of corporations, elected representatives of all local bodies as well as all India service officers.

A state government press release said there will be a 70% deferment in the gross salary of chief Minister, ministers, MLAs, chairperson of corporations and elected representatives of all local bodies. Similarly, there will be a deferment of 50% of the gross salary of IAS, IPS & IFS officers with immediate effect.

Telangana government has imposed salary cuts ranging from 10 per cent to 75 per cent for its employees, executive and political representatives. Similarly, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has also announced 60 per cent cut in March salary for MLAs while the Grade A and B officers will get a 50 per cent salary deduction. However, there will be no salary cut for Grade D employees.

Meanwhile, chief spokesperson of Odisha on Covid-19, Subroto Bagchi today said Odisha can’t afford to relax despite having just 3 positive cases. “Since we have only three positive cases, there is nothing to rejoice nor is this the time to relax regulations. We have to consider that our per sq km population density in district headquarters is the same as that of Rome and New York. Therefore, if we are not cautious there is a possibility of it spreading like a wildfire,” he said.