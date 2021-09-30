Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Odisha bans sale and use of firecrackers in October, cites Covid-19 spread

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 11:31 PM IST
The Odisha government on Thursday announced a ban on sale and use of firecrackers during October in the state. (HT PHOTO.)

Claiming to protect the health of the people of the state and to curb the spread of the viral infection, the Odisha government on Thursday announced a ban on sale and use of firecrackers during October.

Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena said the decision was taken to protect the health of the people and prevent the spread of infection. As ‘Ravan Podi’ is celebrated on the 10th day of Durga Puja, the state government ban on the sale and use of firecrackers is likely to result in its cancellation.

Last year, the Odisha government had ordered a ban on sale and bursting of firecrackers during Diwali.

The Rajasthan government on Thursday banned the bursting and sale of crackers in the state from October 1 to January 31 next year. On Wednesday, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1 next year.

Last year, the National Green Tribunal had ordered a ban on firecrackers in Delhi during Diwali. It cited the hazardously poor air quality of the city while drawing a link between pollution and a possible Covid-19 surge.

Odisha also revised night curfew timings for the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack for 10 days in the month of October. The timing for the night curfew in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from October 11 to 20 will be from 8 pm to 5 am.

The decision to ban firecrackers in October met with derision on social media with several on Twitter asking if the government would provide any financial support to the firecracker sellers? “What about liquor and crackers during other festivals and functions,” asked one while another remarked: “Stupidity at its best...Not allowing a source of income for many during these tough times…”

