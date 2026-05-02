Odisha 10th result 2026 LIVE: Results out today, over 5.6 lakh students appeared for exam

Odisha's minister of School and Mass Education Nityananda Gond said that once results will be out, the certificates will be issued in Odia language besides English.

"The board has taken all initiatives for the smooth publication of the result. This year, the students will get their certificate in Odia, in addition to English," he said.

The Class 10 exams for Odisha's state board were conducted from February 19 to March 2 this year and were held in a single shift, starting from 10 am to 12.30 pm.

This year, over 5.61 lakh students appeared for the Odisha Board Class 10 examination. The exam was held across the state at 3,082 centres.