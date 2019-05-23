Odisha Congress candidate shot at by unknown assailants, throat slit

A day before the counting of votes to the simultaneous election to Lok Sabha and Assembly in Odisha, armed miscreants fired at Congress candidate from Aska assembly constituency, Manoj Kumar Jena near Berhampur town this evening, critically injuring him.

Jena, travelling in his SUV from Bhubaneswar, had stepped down from his vehicle for relieving himself when 6 miscreants caught up with him near a school in Lanjipali area of Berhampur and started firing at him.

Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra said the miscreants also slit his throat with a sharp weapon and attacked his associate Anil Kumar Swain.

“The miscreants were following him for some time and attacked him the moment he got down from his vehicle. His condition is very critical as he has received bullet injuries in his chest. His condition is being monitored and if necessary he would be shifted outside for better treatment,” said Mishra.

Jena was admitted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in the town.

Last month, BJP’s Khurda mandal chief Manguli Jena had been shot dead outside party office in Khurda town over party rivalry. The CID which probed the case, arrested 5 people last week.

In another case, BJD MLA candidate from Pipili and agriculture minister Pradip Maharathi was arrested last month after his team attacked the magistrate of a flying squad and surveillance team of Election Commission when they raided his farmhouse.

First Published: May 23, 2019 00:57 IST