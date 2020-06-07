e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 07, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Odisha cops exhume body parts of youth killed over suspicion of witchcraft

Odisha cops exhume body parts of youth killed over suspicion of witchcraft

The alleged killers had tried to murder two other boys who managed to escape, police said.

india Updated: Jun 08, 2020 00:05 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
The alleged killers suspected that the youth was responsible for the death of 17 men over the past three months.
The alleged killers suspected that the youth was responsible for the death of 17 men over the past three months.(Representative PhotoGetty Images)
         

An 18-year-old young man was allegedly killed by a group of people in Odisha’s Malkangiri district over suspicion that he practised black magic that led to the death of 17 tribals over the last 3 months, police said Sunday.

The alleged killers also chopped his body into pieces and buried them in a pit.

Police officials in Malkangiri district exhumed the pieces of Samaru Madkami’s body, three days after he was murdered by villagers, said the inspector of Malkangiri police station Ramprasad Nag.

Nag led a police team to Kenduguda village on Sunday and arrested four people who had allegedly killed Samaru.

Many of the 17 men who died in the last three months, had complained of swollen legs and swollen stomach. Most of them reportedly did not have the strength even to walk or stand properly and suffered acute respiratory problems. A medical team has been camping at the village for over a week to find out the reason behind the deaths.

Police said four tribals - Deba Madkami, Budra Muchaki, Aaita Kabasi and Ram Madi - had called Samaru and two other boys from their houses on the night of June 4 on the pretext of a meeting. They took the three to the outskirts of the village and tried to kill the three. While two boys managed to escape, Samaru was battered to death by the four who accused him of practising witchcraft.

After killing Samaru, they chopped his body into pieces and later buried the body parts before fleeing from the spot.

The village is situated in a remote area and is difficult to access. Though a primary health centre is located 5 km away, local villagers did not go there for treatment of their ailments.

Killing over witchcraft is not new in Odisha. In February this year, a tribal in Malkangiri district was killed by his neighbour over suspicion that he practised black magic.

tags
top news
Centre relaxes norms for import of certain drugs
Centre relaxes norms for import of certain drugs
Delhi govt sets up 24x7 helpdesks in its hospitals to help needy patients
Delhi govt sets up 24x7 helpdesks in its hospitals to help needy patients
World reaches 4,00,000 coronavirus deaths, at least 6.9 million infected
World reaches 4,00,000 coronavirus deaths, at least 6.9 million infected
Odisha cops exhume body parts of youth killed over suspicion of witchcraft
Odisha cops exhume body parts of youth killed over suspicion of witchcraft
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
Nursing officers to govern Covid patients’ admissions in Delhi pvt hospitals: Delhi govt
Nursing officers to govern Covid patients’ admissions in Delhi pvt hospitals: Delhi govt
TMC ups the ante with direct attack on Centre ahead of Amit Shah’s Bengal address
TMC ups the ante with direct attack on Centre ahead of Amit Shah’s Bengal address
Covid update: India’s 9000 per day stat; Delhi doctors ‘insulted’; China’s defence
Covid update: India’s 9000 per day stat; Delhi doctors ‘insulted’; China’s defence
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In