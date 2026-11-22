Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday ordered an inquiry into the foreign visits undertaken by former CM Naveen Patnaik, retired IAS officer V K Pandian and IPS officer Ravikant during 2022-23 and 2023-24, an official statement read.

During his 24-year tenure as CM, Naveen Patnaik officially visited foreign countries on only two occasions, says BJP spokesperson. more less

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The principal secretary of the general administration department would conduct the inquiry, a statement from the chief minister’s office said on Saturday.

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The decision follows allegations by several RTI activists that Patnaik, Pandian and Ravikant had undertaken multiple foreign trips during the two financial years and that the expenditure details relating to their visits to Japan and Italy were suspicious, opaque and incomplete.

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BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said his party welcomed the enquiry, as it firmly believes that people have the right to know everything. “Whenever the double-engine government finds itself in trouble, it resorts to such measures in an attempt to divert public attention from the real issues. During his 24-year tenure as CM, Naveen Patnaik officially visited foreign countries on only two occasions. His visit to Italy was to attend the World Food Programme and highlight Odisha’s remarkable success in reducing poverty at an unprecedented pace. His visit to Japan facilitated the entry of the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel industry into Odisha, an initiative that the present Mohan Majhi Government has been unable to manage effectively,” said Mohanty.