As cyclonic storm Akvan shifts course towards Odisha, the state government on Wednesday stepped up preparations by mobilising administrative and emergency response teams, deploying senior IAS officers in vulnerable districts, arranging alternative drinking water supplies and initiating precautionary evacuations. The storm is expected to cross the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts around noon on November 20.

Regional Meteorological Centre director Manorama Mohanty said several districts in southern and northern Odisha were likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall as Cyclone Akvan approaches the coast. (PTI/Representational)

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Odisha government ordered closeure of all schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres for next three days beginning from Thursday in six districts.

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According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the severe cyclonic storm is likely to cross the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Puri in Odisha by noon on November 20 with windspeed ranging between 90 and 100 km per hour.

Deep Dive When and where is Cyclone Akvan expected to make landfall, and how strong could its winds be? The IMD forecast the storm to cross the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts around noon on November 20, between Narsapur and Puri. Sustained winds may reach 90–100 kmph, with gusts up to 110 kmph. Which Odisha districts are forecast to receive the heaviest rain from Cyclone Akvan? Ganjam, Gajapati, Khordha and Puri were identified as vulnerable to extremely heavy rainfall on November 19. The IMD also forecast heavy to very heavy rain across several Odisha districts as the cyclone approaches. What precautions is Odisha taking ahead of Cyclone Akvan? Authorities are arranging precautionary evacuations, preparing cyclone shelters and alternative drinking-water supplies, and deploying senior officers to vulnerable districts. Schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres are closed in affected districts, while beach tourism and boating activities have been suspended in specified areas.

Regional Meteorological Centre director Manorama Mohanty said several districts in southern and northern Odisha were likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall as Cyclone Akvan approaches the coast.

The IMD has forecast rainfall across all districts on November 19, with heavy showers likely in 19 districts, including Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

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“On November 19, heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur in Odisha. South Odisha will receive the maximum rainfall on November 19. Some districts in south Odisha are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall of 20 to 30 cm. Extremely heavy rainfall may occur in Ganjam, Gajapati, Khordha and Puri,” said IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. He identified these four districts as particularly vulnerable to extremely heavy rainfall on November 19.

An orange alert has been issued for November 20 for Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri, while several coastal and adjoining districts are under a yellow alert. Rainfall is likely to continue on November 21, with orange alerts issued for Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Nuapada, Nabarangpur and Koraput.

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Also Read:IMD warns of Cyclone Akvan moving northwestward; schools and colleges to be closed in Odisha’s Malkangiri on Nov 19,20

Special relief commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil said district collectors in vulnerable districts had been asked to identify at-risk residents and ensure their evacuation to multipurpose cyclone and flood shelters. He said even residents of two-storey buildings near the coastline might have to be evacuated in view of warnings of a possible storm surge, as high wind speeds combined with rising sea levels could prove fatal.

Panchayati Raj and drinking water minister Rabi Narayan Naik told the state assembly that 5,46,417 tube wells had been kept functional. The government had also stocked 800 water tankers, 1,000 Sintex tanks and 7.47 lakh bottles of drinking water to ensure an uninterrupted supply during the cyclone.

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The department has additionally arranged 400 generators, 13 water treatment units and 8,000 bags of bleaching powder. Electricians and plumbers have been kept on standby to restore water supply systems in case of power failures or damage to infrastructure.

As a precautionary measure, all Anganwadi centres, schools, colleges and technical institutions in Ganjam, Gajapati and Malkangiri will remain closed until November 20.

In Puri, the district administration has barred Habishyalis, devotees who observe rituals during the Kartika month, from having darshan of Lord Jagannath at the Puri temple on November 19, 20 and 21. The Gundicha temple will also remain closed during this period.

Boating and other water-based tourism activities in Chilika Lake have been suspended. Tourists have also been prohibited from visiting Puri, Chandrabhaga and Astaranga beaches from November 18.

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Also Read: All about Cyclone Akvan expected landfall location, time, wind speed

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea between November 18 and 20. All ports in Odisha have been placed under Distant Warning Signal No. 2.

The state government deployed six senior IAS officers across seven districts to supervise preparedness, emergency response, relief and restoration operations.

According to an order issued by the general administration department on Wednesday, Yamini Sarangi has been assigned to Jagatsinghpur, Aravind Agrawal to Puri, Smruti Ranjan Pradhan to Kendrapara, Mansi Nimbhal to Gajapati and Bhupendra Singh Poonia to Kandhamal. K Sudarshan Chakravarthy will oversee preparedness in Balasore and Mayurbhanj.

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The officers have been directed to visit their respective districts immediately and remain stationed there to coordinate with local administrations.

The severe cyclonic storm was moving north-northwestwards at 7 kmph over the central parts of the South Bay of Bengal and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal on Wednesday morning. It was located around 710 km south of Gopalpur and 770 km south of Puri.