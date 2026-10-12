Odisha student polls: BJD, Congress accuse BJP government of manipulations

The Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress have accused Odisha’s Mohan Majhi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of manipulating the October 15 student union elections amid allegations of political interference, disputed rejection of nominations, and violence.

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the resumption of student elections, fulfilling a promise made two years ago. (ANI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Clashes have marred the elections being held after eight years, raising questions about security, the autonomy of educational institutions and adherence to the Lyngdoh Commission guidelines governing student polls.

The state higher education department said 6,649 students are contesting elections across 347 colleges and 13 state universities.

Student elections were last held in 2017. They could not be held due to Cyclone Titli and incidents of campus violence. The Covid-19 pandemic prolonged the suspension of the campus polls.

The Majhi government announced the resumption of campus elections, fulfilling a promise made two years ago. The Odisha Universities (Amendment) Act, which came into force in April 2025, provides for the president and secretary of a university students’ union to become members of its senate. The polls also offer an opportunity for Opposition parties to regain a foothold among young voters.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} BJD lawmaker Byomkesh Ray alleged that the government is favouring the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student organisation affiliated with BJP’s ideological fount, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. He accused it of getting nominations of BJD-backed candidates rejected. “Elections had been cancelled in more than 50 institutions where the Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD), the BJD’s student wing, had a strong chance of winning,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BJD lawmaker Byomkesh Ray alleged that the government is favouring the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student organisation affiliated with BJP’s ideological fount, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. He accused it of getting nominations of BJD-backed candidates rejected. “Elections had been cancelled in more than 50 institutions where the Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD), the BJD’s student wing, had a strong chance of winning,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Another BJD lawmaker, Sarada Prasanna Jena, claimed polls had been cancelled in 206 colleges.

BCJD president Ipsita Sahu alleged that ministers and lawmakers pressured Opposition-backed candidates to withdraw their nominations. She questioned the timing of candidate lists at Utkal University, Rama Devi Women’s University and Ravenshaw University, claiming they were published after 9pm despite being due after scrutiny.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dipankar Rout, a candidate for the president’s post at Kendrapara’s UK Mahabir College, was allegedly assaulted and forced to withdraw his nomination. Students blocked the Rajnagar-Cuttack state highway for nearly five hours in protest. There were also allegations of assault at the hospital where Rout was being treated.

The election at Khariar (Autonomous) College in Khariar was cancelled amid violence.

The Congress alleged selective cancellation of elections and discriminatory enforcement of attendance requirements. Congress’s student wing chief Bibhuti Bhushan Mahapatra alleged that the government was selectively cancelling elections in institutions, where the ABVP lacked support.

Mahapatra alleged that nomination papers of Congress-backed candidates had been rejected at Pushpagiri College in Mahanga despite an attendance of 75%.

Abhilash Panda, the state chief of BJP’s youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, accused the BJD of making misleading statements despite curtailing students’ democratic rights during its years in power. He said the ABVP could win unopposed in several colleges where the BJD lacked candidates.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police chief Binaytosh Mishra on Saturday reviewed security arrangements through videoconferencing with district superintendents of police and senior officers of police ranges. He directed the police to ensure peaceful polling, maintain order on campuses, and take preventive measures against violence.