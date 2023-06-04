Home / India News / Odisha train crash: Even ticketless travellers to receive compensation, says railways

Odisha train crash: Even ticketless travellers to receive compensation, says railways

PTI |
Jun 04, 2023 07:52 PM IST

The Indian Railways is paying ex-gratia amount at seven locations -- Soro, Kharagpur, Balasore, Khantapara, Bhadrak, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

The railways on Sunday said that even ticketless travellers on board the passenger trains involved in the Odisha accident will receive compensation. This is in line with a Supreme Court order, officials said.

Victims' family members look at photographs to identify bodies at a business park used as temporary mortuary for the dead recovered from the carriage wreckage of a three-train collision near Balasore of Odisha, on Sunday. (AFP)
Victims' family members look at photographs to identify bodies at a business park used as temporary mortuary for the dead recovered from the carriage wreckage of a three-train collision near Balasore of Odisha, on Sunday. (AFP)

"Irrespective of the passengers being ticketless (or not), they will receive compensation," railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma said.

Also Read| Odisha train crash: Audit report last year flagged multiple shortcomings. 10 points

Speaking to reporters, Jaya Verma Sinha, Member of Operations and Business Development of the Railway Board, said that every patient admitted in hospitals have a scout or a guide with him to help his kin to track him.

Verma further said the helpline number 139 is available in which senior rail officers are answering calls and are trying to connect with as many people as possible.

"The family members of the injured or deceased can call us and we will make sure that they are able to meet them. We will take care of their journey and other expenses," she said.

Also Read| CBI probe recommended into Odisha three-train collision, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

The railways also said that the 139 service will continue uninterrupted and will ensure prompt disbursal of ex-gratia announced by the rail minister -- 10 lakh in case of death, 2 lakh for grievous injuries and 50,000 for minor injuries.

So far, the railways has disbursed 3.22 crore as ex-gratia in 285 cases -- 11 deaths, 50 grievous injuries and 224 minor injuries.

The Indian Railways is paying ex-gratia amount at seven locations -- Soro, Kharagpur, Balasore, Khantapara, Bhadrak, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

There are around 200 victims who are yet to be identified. The South Eastern Railway has put up their photographs on its website for identification purposes.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
railways compensation helpline + 1 more
railways compensation helpline
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out